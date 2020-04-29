Haas signed a one-year, $915,000 contract extension with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Haas has been solid while skating in a bottom-six role for Edmonton this season, picking up five goals and 10 points while averaging 9:42 of ice time per contest through 58 appearances. The 28-year-old pivot will likely have a similar, if not identical role with the Oilers in 2020-21, so don't expect him to be a viable fantasy option next season.