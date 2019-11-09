Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Lights lamp in win
Haas scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Haas' goal in the second period staked the Oilers to 2-0 lead and helped to hold off the Devils, who had gained momentum in the middle frame. The Swiss center is up to three points in 11 contests this year. With Riley Sheahan back from injury, Haas anchored the fourth line, which could become a common role for the 27-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.