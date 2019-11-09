Haas scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Haas' goal in the second period staked the Oilers to 2-0 lead and helped to hold off the Devils, who had gained momentum in the middle frame. The Swiss center is up to three points in 11 contests this year. With Riley Sheahan back from injury, Haas anchored the fourth line, which could become a common role for the 27-year-old.