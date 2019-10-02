Play

Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Makes Opening Night roster

Haas earned a spot on the Oilers' Opening Night roster.

Haas performed well in preseason games and will start his first season in North America with the Oilers. The Swiss center is expected to start the year on the fourth line, but he will have to perform well to avoid losing his place in the lineup when Riley Sheahan (concussion) returns.

