Haas scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Haas cut the Wild's lead to 4-3, and Connor McDavid's goal tied the game two minutes later, but the Oilers couldn't get ahead. Haas has a goal and an assist in his last three games. The Swiss center is up to seven points, 22 shots on goal and 25 hits through 26 contests.

