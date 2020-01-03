Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Offense goes cold
Haas has no points in his last nine games.
The Swiss center has amassed 10 shots on goal and 11 hits in that span. Haas has been centering the third line, but coach Dave Tippett may cycle the 27-year-old out of the lineup if he can't break his recent funk.
