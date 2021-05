Haas will not be in the lineup against Vancouver on Monday after picking up an undisclosed injury, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Given Haas hasn't scored a point since March 17 versus Calgary, a run of 16 games without a point, few fantasy players will notice the center's absence. Even once given the green light to play, the Swiss international could still find himself watching from the press box given the veteran depth on the club.