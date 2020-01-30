Haas was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Flames.

Haas isn't particularly physical -- coach Dave Tippett wanted the heavy-hitting Jujhar Khaira in the lineup, which forced Haas to the press box. However, with Joakim Nygard suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday, Haas may soon be back in the lineup. The Swiss center has eight points, 40 hits and 40 shots on goal through 41 contests in a bottom-six role.