Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Rare healthy scratch Wednesday
Haas was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Flames.
Haas isn't particularly physical -- coach Dave Tippett wanted the heavy-hitting Jujhar Khaira in the lineup, which forced Haas to the press box. However, with Joakim Nygard suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday, Haas may soon be back in the lineup. The Swiss center has eight points, 40 hits and 40 shots on goal through 41 contests in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.