Haas (COVID-19) resumed skating Friday.

Haas tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21 and remains without a timetable for his return to game action, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old forward is likely still at least a week away from joining Edmonton's active roster. Once cleared, Haas will hope to settle into a spot on the Oilers' fourth line.