Haas (foot) will return to the lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canucks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Haas will make his first appearance since May 1, skating with James Neal on a fourth line that's likely to have a rotating cast of options on the other wing, as Edmonton's going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The veteran center will likely fill a defense-first fourth-line role if he cracks the lineup in the playoffs, and Saturday's game will serve as an opportunity to knock off the rust prior to the postseason.