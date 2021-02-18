Haas (undisclosed) blocked three shots and skated 10:15 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Haas returned from a five-game absence to center the Oilers' fourth line between Kyle Turris and Alex Chiasson. The 29-year-old Haas was second among Oilers skaters with 4:10 of shorthanded ice time, providing a boost to their penalty-killing ranks. He's still looking for his first point, but he has seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in three games. There's little reason for fantasy managers to have interest in the Swiss center.