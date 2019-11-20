Play

Haas registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Haas provided the secondary assist on Markus Granlund's opening goal at 3:34 of the first period. The Swiss forward has four points, 13 shots on goal and 16 hits in 15 games this season. His lack of production across the board and a bottom-six role will keep Haas off the fantasy radar.

