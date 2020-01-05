Haas scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Haas got the Oilers on the board with an unassisted tally at 7:41 of the second period. He entered Saturday with no points in his previous nine outings. The 27-year-old pivot has eight points, 37 hits and 34 shots on goal in 36 contests this season.