Haas (COVID) has yet to begin skating and could miss the start of the season after coach Dave Tippet told reporters, "I don't anticipate either one back anytime soon," Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.

Haas put together a solid rookie campaign in which he registered five goals on 54 shots, five assists and 58 hits while averaging just 9:42 of ice time. The Swiss center should push for a bottom-six role once fully fit but could end up on the taxi squad if his absence carries too far into the season.