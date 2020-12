Haas tested positive for COVID-19 which will cause him to miss the start of training camp.

Haas hasn't been able to travel to Edmonton due to his Covid-19 diagnosis which is why he won't be ready by Jan. 3. Still, this shouldn't significantly impact the 28-year-old center's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Day, though the addition of Kyle Turris in the offseason does bolster the club's depth down the middle.