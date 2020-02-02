Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Two points to end slump
Haas scored on a penalty shot and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
Haas helped out on Caleb Jones' second-period tally before earning the penalty shot on a Matthew Tkachuk hook. The Swiss center was a scratch for Wednesday's meeting between these teams, but he responded well Saturday. For the season, Haas has 10 points, 42 hits and 43 shots on net through 43 games.
