Haas (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Haas had been in the lineup for the last two games, but his mystery injury will cost him time. The Swiss center usually works in the bottom six -- Jujhar Khaira reenters the lineup in a similar role, although the Oilers are deploying seven defensemen and 11 forwards for Saturday's contest. Haas will try to be ready for Monday's game in Ottawa.