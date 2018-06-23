Oilers' Hayden Hawkey: Contract rights traded to Edmonton
Hawkey's contract rights were traded from the Canadiens to the Oilers on Saturday in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft selection.
A 23-year-old backstop, Hawkey received NCAA Second All-Star honors with Providence in the 2017-18 campaign, and he'd end up with a 2.04 GAA and .919 save percentage over 40 games with the Friars over the course of his third collegiate season. It appears that he'll play out his senior year with Providence in 2018-19.
