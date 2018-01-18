Oilers' Iiro Pakarinen: Called up to big stage
Pakarinen was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
The Oilers waived Pakarinen on Dec. 1, but he remained property of the franchise having passed through waivers and moving to the Condors. Fantasy owners generally shouldn't concern themselves with a midseason minor-league call-up, and Pakarinen isn't an exception to the rule as the owner of just 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 112 games.
