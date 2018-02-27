Pakarinen found the back of the net in Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over Anaheim.

The offensive drive generated points for two of Edmonton's rare contributors -- Pakarinen scored his first goal since Feb. 5 and Milan Lucic assisted (his first point since Jan. 20). The Finnish winger has missed more games (healthy scratch) than he has played in the last two weeks and is best left on the wire for now.