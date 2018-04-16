Oilers' Iiro Pakarinen: Manages three points in 40 games
Pakarinen scored two goals and an assist in 40 games in 2017-18, while contributing 50 shots on goal and 72 hits as well.
Although Pakarinen bounced around from the AHL to NHL, he was only scratched for 17 games when he was with Edmonton, but did just average 10:11 of ice time skating mainly on the bottom six. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has seen his role reduce since he logged 63 games at the professional level in 2015-16, but he was victimized by a low shooting percentage of four, which is unfortunate as his wrist shot is one of the strengths of his game. Pakarinen will be a free agent entering next season, and it's unclear if Edmonton has plans to retain him for the fifth straight year.
