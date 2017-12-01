Pakarinen was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

There's an outside chance that Pakarinen could get scooped off waivers by another team. After all, the Oilers claimed Australian forward Nathan Walker -- via the Capitals -- off waivers preceding Pakarinen's own transaction. The Finn has only averaged 10:21 of ice time with Edmonton, and it seems that a change of scenery would do him well -- even if it's down in the minors.