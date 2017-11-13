Pakarinen assisted on Edmonton's only goal in Sunday's loss to Washington.

That was Pakarinen's first point of the season. Through 14 games he has one assist, a minus-1 rating, and just 13 shots. His fantasy value is limited when he's in the lineup, and there's no guarantee he's going to be in the lineup regularly.

