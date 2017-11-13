Pakarinen logged 12:54 of ice time while recording three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Pakarinen has yet to record a point so far in 2017-18, despite playing in 13 of Edmonton's 16 games. The Finn has had a hard time notching consistent ice time also as he's only averaged 10:06 per game, but has been skating on the third line as of late with Ryan Strome, which should result in an increase of offensive opportunities for the 25-year-old.