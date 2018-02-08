Pakarinen lit the lamp in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Lightning.

The goal was Pakarinen's first of the season, he now has two points in 21 games in 2017-18. The FInnish winger's small role (10:15 TOI/G) will continue to keep his offensive opportunities minimal. For now, owners can find more involved options on the wire.

