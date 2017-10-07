Pakarinen will draw into Saturday's lineup against the Canucks on the fourth line with Jujhar Khaira and Mark Letestu, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Edmonton wants to give Pakarinen a closer look after he slugged through a rough 2016-17 campaign, and was limited to 19 total games with a leg injury largely to blame. Still, don't expect a whole lot of ice time since he'll be positioned on the bottom line.