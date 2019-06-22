Oilers' Ilya Konovalov: Excellent selection by Oilers
Konovalov was drafted 85th overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Occasionally you will see a player who is passed over in his draft year only to be selected 12 months later. It's unheard to see a player such as Konovalov who was passed over THREE different times. Although he is still just 20 years old, Konovalov has quickly developed into one of the best netminders in the KHL. He had a remarkable season (25-15-1, 1.89 GAA, .930 save percentage) for Yaroslavl and there is reason to expect further improvement given his age. Konovalov's future in regards to when he plans on coming over to North America is a bit murky, but adding such a young and talented goalie to their system was a great move for the Oilers.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...