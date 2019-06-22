Oilers' Ilya Konovalov: Excellent selection by Oilers

Konovalov was drafted 85th overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Occasionally you will see a player who is passed over in his draft year only to be selected 12 months later. It's unheard to see a player such as Konovalov who was passed over THREE different times. Although he is still just 20 years old, Konovalov has quickly developed into one of the best netminders in the KHL. He had a remarkable season (25-15-1, 1.89 GAA, .930 save percentage) for Yaroslavl and there is reason to expect further improvement given his age. Konovalov's future in regards to when he plans on coming over to North America is a bit murky, but adding such a young and talented goalie to their system was a great move for the Oilers.