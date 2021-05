The Oilers signed Konovalov to a two-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Konovalov was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He's been terrific in the KHL this season, sporting a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage through 19 games. The 22-year-old could compete for a job with the big club during training camp next season.