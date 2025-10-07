Howard will be recalled by the Oilers ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Howard figures to step into a bottom-six role for the club, which could see Curtis Lazar relegated to a spot in the press box, while James Hamblin will likely be shipped down to the minors. Unless the 21-year-old Howard puts together an outstanding start to the season, he likely will shift between levels a couple of times this year.