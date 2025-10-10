Howard logged 10:43 of ice time in his first NHL debut, but he didn't record a point en route to the Oilers' 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary on Thursday.

The shootout dragged on to eight rounds, and Howard did get a chance to break the deadlock, but he wasn't able to score in the skills competition. Taken with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, Howard was acquired by Edmonton over the summer. The 21-year-old has offensive upside, which was on full display with Michigan State University last year -- 26 goals and 52 points in 37 outings -- so it'll be interesting to see if he gets a shot to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl at some point. However, Howard is currently serving in a bottom-six capacity.