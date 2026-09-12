Howard told reporters Friday he wants to show growth and development heading into his second professional season.

Howard spent most of 2025-26 in the AHL with Bakersfield, though he managed five points in 29 NHL regular-season games for the Oilers. The 22-year-old said "I think there's a lot of great lessons I took from it to help me grow as a player & come back ready for this camp." Howard will have to earn his spot for 2026-27, but if he sticks in the NHL, he eventually could find his way into a top-six role.