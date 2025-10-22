Howard scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Howard flew out of the penalty box and put a one-timer five-hole on Linus Ullmark to push the score to 2-0 in the first minute of the second frame. It was his first NHL goal. The 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner is slowly finding his legs this season. On Tuesday, Howard got his shot with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. His value will go up immediately if he can stick with that duo.