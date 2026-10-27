Howard scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The Oilers' second unit made a rare impact on the power play, with Howard cashing in his first goal of the season. The 22-year-old winger has had a tough start with two assists, 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 11 contests to start the year. He's averaging just 9:31 of ice time, and it's possible the Oilers will eventually send him to AHL Bakersfield to get more minutes under his belt rather than keeping him on the fourth line in the NHL.