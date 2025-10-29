Howard scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Howard is up to two goals this season, both of which have come over the last five games. The 21-year-old rookie hasn't had a smooth landing to settle into an NHL job, playing primarily in a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time to begin his career. He's put at least one shot on net in nine of his 10 outings, racking up 12 shots in total as well as six PIM and a minus-1 rating. Dynasty managers will want to be patient, but those in redraft leagues can afford to wait for Howard to move up in the lineup.