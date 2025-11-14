Howard was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Howard has been with the Oilers since the start of the regular season, and he carved out relatively consistent playing time, making 17 appearances and racking up two goals, an assist, three hits, a blocked shot and 10 PIM while averaging 9:30 of ice time. However, he'll lose out on his NHL roster spot since Isaac Howard (wrist) is on track to make his season debut in Carolina on Saturday.