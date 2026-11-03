Head coach Mike Babcock stated that Howard (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Howard suffered his knee injury during the Oilers' 4-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday. Bacock stated that he believes the 22-year-old's injury isn't too bad, so he's set to miss only a couple of weeks. Prior to going down, Howard posted three points, 12 shots on net, four hits and three blocked shots across 13 appearances this season. In his absence, Filip Hallander is expected to serve as the team's fourth-line right winger.