Howard was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Howard has been tearing apart the AHL of late, tallying eight goals and eight assists in his last 10 games, including four goals and 10 points in his last four appearances. Howard has played 17 games for the Oilers this season, scoring a pair of goals and one assist as a fourth line player averaging only 9:30 of ice time. Howard could see action on the second line. alongside Leon Draisaitl and Valeri Podkolzin, replacing Andrew Mangiapane in the lineup.