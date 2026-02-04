Howard scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Howard has five points over four contests since his latest demotion off the NHL roster. The 21-year-old winger hasn't been an instant success for the Oilers, but he's been very good at the AHL level with 12 goals and 28 points over 20 appearances. As long as he can avoid slumping with the Condors, Howard will be well-positioned as the next man up whenever the Oilers need a winger.