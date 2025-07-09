Howard was traded to the Oilers from the Lightning on Tuesday in exchange for Sam O'Reilly. Additionally, Howard has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers.

Howard was reportedly uninterested in signing with the Lightning once he completed his collegiate career, and they were able to get something in return once moving his rights. Howard was the Big 10 Player of the Year and Hobey Baker Award winner in 2024-25 after posting 52 points in 37 appearances with Michigan State. He was expected to play his senior year of college hockey in 2025-26, but by signing an entry-level deal, it is likely he'll spend the upcoming season with AHL Bakersfield in his age-21 campaign. Should he adjust to the professional ranks quickly, Howard could be an option to make his NHL debut this year.