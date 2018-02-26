Oilers' J.D. Dudek: Sent to Edmonton
The Devils packaged Dudek with a 2019 third-round pick in exchange for Edmonton's ask of Patrick Maroon on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Dudek's a prospect from Boston College. The Devils originally used a sixth-round (152nd overall) pick in the 2014 draft to get him, but GM Ray Shero's focus is clearly on the near-term based on his successful attempt to go after an established power-play forward in Maroon. It could be a few years before Dudek is a recognizable name in the NHL.
