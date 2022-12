Campbell stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 6-3 win against Nashville on Tuesday.

Campbell allowed two goals on 11 shots in the second period, but Edmonton still held a 5-3 edge through 40 minutes. He has won two of his last three starts, but he's also surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five games. The 30-year-old is 8-6-0 with a 4.04 GAA and .875 save percentage in 14 contests this season.