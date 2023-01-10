Campbell surrendered two goals on 13 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

The Oilers' offense did just enough to get Skinner off the hook, so it was Campbell who took the loss instead. Campbell didn't have as much to do over the last two periods of the game, but he also didn't look very sharp. Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Skinner will be away from the Oilers for the birth of his first child for the next two games, so Campbell is expected to start in both Anaheim on Wednesday and San Jose on Friday, with Calvin Pickard set to be recalled from AHL Bakersfield to be the backup. Campbell has a 9-8-1 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 19 outings.