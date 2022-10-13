Campbell stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Campbell's Oilers career got off to a brutal start, as the Canucks tallied twice in the first 2:40 of the game. They added one more early in the second period before the Oilers' star-powered offense took control. Campbell was rock-solid to close out the win in his debut, showing why the Oilers entrusted him with a five-year contract in the offseason. The 30-year-old should see a large share of the starts in goal this year, with the next game set for Saturday against the rival Flames.