Campbell will patrol the road crease Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Campbell will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Monday's 5-4 loss to Washington. The former has a 5-3-0 record this season with a 4.20 GAA and an .874 save percentage. Campbell has gone 2-1-1 versus the Lightning in his career, permitting 10 goals on 119 shots.