Campbell will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash against Vancouver, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Campbell will make his first appearance for the Oilers after signing with the club during the summer. In his two full seasons with Toronto, the 30-year-old netminder went 48-12-8 with seven shutouts in 71 outings. Despite his strong performance, the Leafs opts against re-signing Campbell, clearing the way for him to join the Oilers.