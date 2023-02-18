Campbell gave up four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

The Oilers' offense did damage early, but Campbell couldn't maintain the 4-1 lead they generated prior to the first intermission. The 31-year-old also surrendered two goals on six attempts in the shootout to complete the collapse for his second straight defeat. He's at 17-8-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 29 outings overall. Campbell got the start Friday since Stuart Skinner (illness) wasn't feeling well enough to start. If Skinner is feeling better by Sunday, he could draw a road start versus the Avalanche.