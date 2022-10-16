Campbell surrendered four goals on 11 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Campbell didn't have it from the start, lasting just 10:18 into the game. Stuart Skinner relieved him and proceeded to stop all 31 shots he faced, though the Oilers fell short of tying the game. Campbell's allowed seven goals on 47 shots across two starts to begin his Edmonton career, though he's faced strong offenses in the Canucks and Flames. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday versus the Sabres, which would be a slightly easier matchup if Campbell gets the start.