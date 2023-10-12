Campbell stopped 12 of 16 shots in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Canucks.

Campbell was pulled after Brock Boeser finished a natural hat trick at 7:30 of the second period. Stuart Skinner didn't fare much better, posting an identical stat line with five extra minutes of playing time. A strong training camp allowed Campbell the chance to start the opener, but this kind of performance shows how tenuous his grip on the No. 1 job is. The 31-year-old struggled to a 3.41 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 36 games last season, though playing behind the Oilers' high-powered offense allowed him to earn 21 wins.