Campbell stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Campbell has effectively gotten his season back on track with four straight wins, allowing just eight goals in that span. He didn't have much of a chance on Daniel Sprong's power-play marker in the first period, but he'd likely want Vince Dunn's long-range blast in the third back. Campbell is up to 13-8-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 23 appearances. With Stuart Skinner back, the Oilers' goaltending situation could end up as a timeshare.