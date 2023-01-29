Campbell stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Campbell earned his sixth straight win. He played 57:34 of this contest before emergency backup goalie Matt Berlin was given an appearance after signing an amateur tryout deal before the game. Campbell was not hurt -- it was simply a kind gesture from the Oilers to let the collegiate netminder get a taste of NHL action. Campbell improved to 15-8-1 with a 3.34 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 25 outings, but his effective play more recently means he'll likely be contending with Stuart Skinner (illness) for starts after the All-Star break. The Oilers' schedule resumes in Detroit on Feb. 7.