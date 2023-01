Campbell allowed two goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Oilers would get all the offense they needed in the first period, with Campbell cruising to his second win in three outings. The 31-year-old wasn't challenged much by the worst team in the Pacific Division. He's up to 10-8-1 with a 3.59 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 20 appearances. It's expected Campbell will start again Friday versus the Sharks since Stuart Skinner (personal) isn't with the team.